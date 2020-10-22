VANCEBORO - Margie Ann Howard, 76, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Margie, a retired school teacher, was a member of the Crystal Coast Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Melancon Bourque.
Margie is survived by her husband, Bobby Howard of Vanceboro; step-son, Tom Howard and wife Laura, of Newport; 2 sisters, Nita Nell Droussard of Houston, TX and Lisa Simon of Hamshire, TX; brother, Louis Bourque, Jr. of Beaumont, TX and her furry friend, Prissy.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.