Margie Ann Howard
VANCEBORO - Margie Ann Howard, 76, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Margie, a retired school teacher, was a member of the Crystal Coast Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys Melancon Bourque.
Margie is survived by her husband, Bobby Howard of Vanceboro; step-son, Tom Howard and wife Laura, of Newport; 2 sisters, Nita Nell Droussard of Houston, TX and Lisa Simon of Hamshire, TX; brother, Louis Bourque, Jr. of Beaumont, TX and her furry friend, Prissy.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
OCT
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home
