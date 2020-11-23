1/1
Margie Dixon Fritze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Dixon Fritze, 73, of Reelsboro, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She is a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish in Oriental.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zeb and Ruby Dixon; first husband, William "Billy" H. Phillips, brother, Cecil Dixon; stepchildren, John and Betty Ann Fritze; and step-granddaughter, Heather Brink.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Fritze; daughter, Lisa Rice and husband, Keith; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Joshua Rice.
Her graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25th at Cayton Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved