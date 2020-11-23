Margie Dixon Fritze, 73, of Reelsboro, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She is a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish in Oriental.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Zeb and Ruby Dixon; first husband, William "Billy" H. Phillips, brother, Cecil Dixon; stepchildren, John and Betty Ann Fritze; and step-granddaughter, Heather Brink.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Fritze; daughter, Lisa Rice and husband, Keith; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Joshua Rice.
Her graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 25th at Cayton Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.