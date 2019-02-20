NEWPORT - Marie Ebron Pollard, 93, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Newport Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Newport Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City.
