I have fought a good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 KJV

Marie Green Powell, 91, born to James & Rosa Banks, went to be with her Lord, Monday, at her home.

She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a charter member of Goose Creek P.H. Church.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Walter; children, James (Doris) Green, Sarah (Charles) Hardison, and Jeff (Kelly) Green; stepchildren, David (Kathy) Powell and Dillan Bryan; three brothers, three sisters; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 32 years, Lenwood Green and son, Lonnie Green; four brothers and five sisters.

Her funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22nd at the Reelsboro Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Alan Woodard and the Rev. Cindy Midyette officiating. Interment will be in Green-Banks Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance.

