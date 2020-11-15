1/1
Marie McConnell
Marie Therese McConnell, beloved wife, mother and nana, died peacefully in her sleep at age 92, on November 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Woods in Richmond, VA. Born in Flushing, New York; she lived most of her life in Erie, PA before moving to New Bern, NC and then to Richmond, VA. Marie was a retired registered nurse. In retirement, she was active with Catholic Daughters and enjoyed golf, travel, bridge, cards and time with husband, family and friends. Marie was the daughter of the late Arthur and Gertrude Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard J. McConnell; and her brother, Art Thompson. Marie is survived by seven children, Richard McConnell of Quinault, WA; Maryann Routh (Stephen) of Damascus, MD; Kathleen McConnell (Jack Zdunski) of Baltimore, MD; Susan Unger (Joseph) of Mechanicsville, VA; Edward McConnell (Elaine) of Colorado Springs, CO; Barbara Jancse (Kirk) of Holly Ridge, NC; Eileen McConnell (Michael Castle) of Charlotte, NC; and 11 grandchildren, Eric Routh (Karley), Jennifer George (Daniel), Daniel Routh (Kelsey), Justin Unger (Ashley), Emily Unger, Travis McConnell (Erica), Jessica, Anna and Shane McConnell, Olivia and Mitchell Jancse, and her brother, RADM (US Coast Guard, Ret.) Donald Thompson (Jeanne); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in New Bern, NC at 2 p.m. Saturday, November, 21, 2020, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be shared with the family at bennettfuneralhomes.com. Donations in lieu of flowers to Disabled Veterans dav.org or Catholic Daughters for St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Rd., New Bern, NC 28562.

Published in Sun Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
NOV
21
Burial
St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Homes
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA 23832
(804) 639-4975
