Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Stilley Whitford. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



She is predeceased by her daughter, Carol Norman , son-in-law, Jerome Norman.

Ree, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born and raised on a farm where she learned the value of hard work. She was an avid gardener and was an excellent cook. Many in the community still remember the meals she served them on the days they helped her family put in tobacco. She was a compassionate caregiver to many family members who battled illnesses. She was a remarkable woman who faced with courage whatever life brought her way. What a great example she has been to many.

Surviving is her grandsons, Gilbert "Gil" Norman and Wife Ananda of Asheville, Jeremy Norman and wife Marsha of Ernul; great grandchildren, Zoey and Penelope of Asheville, and Jackson of Ernul

A graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Stilley family cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the funeral home.

The family welcomes memorial gifts to New Haven Ladies Auxilliary, c/o Betty Respess, 3350 Hill Neck Road, Ernul, NC 28527, in appreciation of all their cards and other acts of Kindness shown to Ree.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Whitford family at

Marie Stilley Whitford, 99 of Cayton passed away May 21, 2019.She is predeceased by her daughter, Carol Norman , son-in-law, Jerome Norman.Ree, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born and raised on a farm where she learned the value of hard work. She was an avid gardener and was an excellent cook. Many in the community still remember the meals she served them on the days they helped her family put in tobacco. She was a compassionate caregiver to many family members who battled illnesses. She was a remarkable woman who faced with courage whatever life brought her way. What a great example she has been to many.Surviving is her grandsons, Gilbert "Gil" Norman and Wife Ananda of Asheville, Jeremy Norman and wife Marsha of Ernul; great grandchildren, Zoey and Penelope of Asheville, and Jackson of ErnulA graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Stilley family cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the funeral home.The family welcomes memorial gifts to New Haven Ladies Auxilliary, c/o Betty Respess, 3350 Hill Neck Road, Ernul, NC 28527, in appreciation of all their cards and other acts of Kindness shown to Ree.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Whitford family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close