Marilee Boon Wallace

River Bend resident Marilee Boon Wallace, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died September 8, 2020 at age 90 in New Bern, NC. Per request, the family will have a private service.

Marilee is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband David F. Wallace after 70 years of marriage; daughters Susan Wallace and partner William Clemons of Stafford, VA and Brenda Fasone and husband Jim of Bowie, MD; three grandchildren James Fasone, Joseph Fasone, and Rachel RisCassi; and six beautiful great-grandchildren Ava, Jack, Louise, Jake, Matthew and Frankie who all brought her great joy.

Marilee was born January 30, 1930 in Wilmington, NC where she met and married David on September 1, 1950 while working as the office manager in his father's car dealership. Marilee was a dedicated wife and mother and enjoyed living in North Carolina, New York, Colorado and Maryland before settling into retirement with David in River Bend. She frequently volunteered with school activities while her daughters were young and enjoyed sewing, reading, playing cards, cooking and camping with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store