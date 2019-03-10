Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion E. Waugh. View Sign

Marion E. Waugh, 98, of New Bern, formerly of Manasquan, NJ, passed away peacefully at hospice on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman Waugh; her loving son, Dr. Bruce Waugh; her parents; and her three siblings.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Gayle Waugh, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Marion was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and the Fairfield Harbour community. She enjoyed helping the Harbour Light Players with their plays and playing cards and Mahjong with a group of ladies at Fairfield Harbour. She volunteered with the CarolinaEast Health System Auxiliary and the Satellite Auxiliary at Fairfield Harbour doing crafts. Marion was always ready with a smile and a helping hand.

The family will hold a memorial service celebrating her life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Cotten Funeral Home. They will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her honor to Colonial Capital Humane Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019

