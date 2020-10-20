Marion Edward Williams Sr., 85, of Havelock, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at his residence.

Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel, 900 River Road, New Bern followed by the interment with military honors. The service may be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook Page.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Johnson Williams of the home; two sons, Marion E. Williams II, Conyers, Ga., James A Williams, New Bern; one daughter, Melisa Price, Stafford, Va., one brother, Richards Williams, Mobile, Ala.; three sisters, Essemenia Stokes, Rosena Williams and Irena Lawson, all of Lithonia, Ga. 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Masks are required. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



