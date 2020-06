Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marion's life story with friends and family

Share Marion's life story with friends and family

Marion Elaine Speed, 88, of Morehead City, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living.

Services will be planned for a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store