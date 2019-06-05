Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion L. Crowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion L. Crowe, of New Bern, NC passed away May 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Marion L. Crowe was born August 14, 1930 in Scranton, PA to Antonio and Concetta (Russo) Conte. She was one of eleven children, and was the last surviving member, having been predeceased by all. She moved to New Jersey in 1952, to begin working at DuMont. It was there she met her husband James J. Crowe, and they were married January 31, 1953. They went on to have and raise four amazing children. While still raising her family, Marion went on to be an inspector at Kearfott, having inspected parts used on B-1 B Bombers, F-16 Fighter Jets, and numerous space shuttles. She retired from Kearfott in 1992. Marion lived in New Jersey until 1996, and then relocated to New Bern, NC, and has been a resident ever since. She was a parishioner at St. Paul Catholic Church, and a woman of strong faith with an unshakable trust in God. It was that same faith and trust that made her journey from this life to the next a peaceful one.

Marion is predeceased by her husband James J. Crowe in 1991, and her beloved son James A. Crowe in 1998. She is survived by her daughters Ann Ponchak (Bruce) of Woodland Park, NJ; Patricia Held (Mark) of New Bern, NC; and Mary Dupas (Frank) of New Bern, NC, with whom Marion has always resided with, and daughter-in-law Cindy Crowe of Dunedin, FL.

Marion was the proud Grandma/Gram/Nana of Michael, Laurie, Christopher, Jennifer, Ashley, Taylor, Tyler, Austin, Kyle, Sabrina, Kevin and Kristin. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two great-granddaughters in August and October. Marion was also a loving aunt and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marion will forever be remembered for her strength, determination, passion, and her undying love for others, but above all, her family. Although our hearts are broken, we, and the world itself, are blessed to have had Marion in our lives.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:00pm at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Rd, New Bern, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marion L. Crowe to . It is an organization that has always held a special place in her heart, and one she donated to for many years of her life.

Burial will follow at a later date in New Jersey.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



