Marion Lloyd

Marion Lloyd of New Bern died Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence.

A private memorial service was held Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Lloyd Shaw of New Bern and three grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



