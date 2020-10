Or Copy this URL to Share

Marion Taylor Foy, 90, of New Bern, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at her residence.

Her service is 1 p.m. Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 819 Cypress St. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheila Dexter of New Bern and one grandchild.

The service may be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook Page.

Masks are required.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.



