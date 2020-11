Or Copy this URL to Share

Marion "Trey" Brown, 50, of Sanford, NC, passed away at Duke Medical Center on October 22, 2020.

The son of Danny Brown of Memphis, TN, and Caroline Coppage Brown of Sanford, NC, and the grandson of Cassie May Coppage of New Bern, NC.

He was a member of Highland Park Christian Church of New Bern, NC.

A Private Service is planned for a later date.



