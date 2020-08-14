1/
Marjorie Ann Peterson
Marjorie Ann Peterson, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Father Bill Upah. Friends are welcome to attend the service.
Marjorie was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, a devoted Catholic, she served on the Ladies Sodality at St. Michael's at Cherry Point, Altar Rosary Society at Annunciation Catholic Church, she taught Vacation Bible School and Confraternity of Christian Doctrine.
She is survived by her husband, Nyles Peterson of the home; daughter, Angie Peterson Whall of West Palm Beach, FL; and grandchildren, Brianna Whall and Lindsey Whall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Amaryllis Wodnick; and a brother, Robert Wodnick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 prior to the service at the church.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfunersalhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
