Marjorie C. Williams
Marjorie C. Williams, longtime resident of Arapahoe, died peacefully on November 4, 2020 at her home.
Marjorie Louise Cannon was born in Richmond Hill, NY to Charles William Alexander Cannon and Marjorie Kelton (Greene) Cannon. She attended school and following her high school graduation, she attended Secretarial School. She married Archie Clayton Williams Jr. on October 6, 1950. To this union two children were born, Missy and Archie "Chip" Williams III.
Marjorie was a lifelong member of the First Church of Christ Scientist. She was also an active member of the New Bern Farmers Market and had served as a member of their board. Marjorie and her husband, Archie owned and operated Williams Paint Store. She also enjoyed needlework, especially knitting and sewing, and was known for her comfy knitted socks.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Missy Faist; grandchildren: Ryan Alexander (Danielle) Faist, Ashley Faist (Craig) Eastwood, Shelby Faist (Michael) Moen, Travis Clayton (Brandy) Williams; Great Grandchildren: Alex Eastwood, Bryce Eastwood, Lucas Moen, Angel Williams, Madison Williams, Matthew Williams and Carrie Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Archie Clayton Williams Jr., son, Archie "Chip" Clayton Williams III and son-in-law, Gene William Faist.
A local Memorial Service will be held at a later date. A private Graveside Service and Interment will take place at West Minster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred to: First Church of Christ Scientist, PO Box 476, New Bern, NC 28563 or Camp Don Lee Campership, 315 Camp Don Lee Rd. Arapahoe, NC 28510.
Arrangements are with Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance.


Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
