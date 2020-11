Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Marjorie Jean Edwards Cornick,78, died Nov. 10, 2020, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice.

Services will be private.

Survivors include husband, George L. Cornick Sr. of the home; son, George L. Cornick Jr. of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and daughter, Carla Ezell of Mt. Holly, New Jersey.

Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.



