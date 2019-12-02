VANCEBORO - Marjorie Tripp "Margie" Coward, 74, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2:30 PM at Juniper Chapel Original Free Baptist Church, officiated by Reverends Mike Scott and Robert Worthington. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the church from 1:00 until 2:15 PM.
Mrs. Coward, born on May 2, 1945, was a native of the Vanceboro Community and attended Farm Life High School. She was a longtime member of Juniper Chapel OFWB Church, where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Ladies Auxiliary, serving as Program Prayer Chairman for many years. She loved to sing, sang in the choir for many years and also sang in "The Group" for a number years.
Mrs. Coward was preceded in death by her parents, Liddell and Irene Wiggins Tripp and a sister, Carol Tripp Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Earl Coward; a daughter, Kathy Jo Coward Morris and husband, Billy; a grandsons, Caleb Thomas Morris and Ethan David Morris; granddaughter, Emily Carol Shattuck and husband, Nolan; brothers, Hurley "Joe" Tripp and wife, Frances "Doll" and Glenn Liddell Tripp and wife, Ginny; and many special nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Juniper Chapel OFWB Church, 655 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019