Mark A. Fortune Sr., 57, of New Bern, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence.

A walk thru viewing is 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM Friday at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

A private service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Star of Zion M. B. Church, 701 Miller St. The interment will follow at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Fortune of the home.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



