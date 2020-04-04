COVE CITY - Mark A. "Mack" McCoy, 95, of Cove City went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was married 63 years to the love of his life, Annie Ruth Sutton who preceded him in death in 2007. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by his parents, Mark H. and Willie Stroud McCoy; siblings, Lela Collins, Beatrice Meritt, Dorothy Johnson, Janie Kornegay, Jim McCoy and Arthur McCoy; great-granddaughter, Argent Lee; and sons-in-law, Robert Earl Lee and Bobby Gene Mercer. Mack was a loving, caring and hardworking husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served his country in the United States Navy and retired from Cherry Point. For most of his life, he enjoyed his time farming. Mack is survived by his daughters, Glenda Lee and Barbara Mercer; grandchildren, Sonja Lee-Game and husband Timmy, Pam Daugherty and husband Charlie, Anthony Lee and wife Argen, Rhonda Grissom and husband Scott, Michael Lee and wife Christie, and Alisha Withers and husband Cameron; great-grandchildren, Brandon Smith and wife Brittany, Leigh French and husband Paul, Josh Daugherty and wife Jessi, Daniel Daugherty, Toni Martin and husband Justin, Caleb, Colyn and Corbin Grissom, Tyler Lee, Faryn Eubanks and husband Dustin, Tyler Jones and Ella Withers; great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Paxton Howard, Alivia, Allie, Amelia and Anneliese French and Maverick and Branson Martin; and siblings, Myrtle H. Holland and W. F. McCoy. Due to the Coronavirus, a private service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1423 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite A New Bern, NC 28562. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020