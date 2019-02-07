Mark Carleton L'Hommedieu, III, formerly of Arapahoe, NC, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
There will be a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Reelsboro United Methodist Church at 51 Holland Drive in New Bern, Pastor Graves presiding. Per his request, his body will be donated to science.
Mark was born on February 10, 1934, in Bay Shore, NY, to Mark Carleton L'Hommedieu, II and Grace Eloise Taylor. He worked as an engineer for NYNEX. Mark was a Life member of the NRA and VFW, served his community as a member of NY Telephone Pioneers, Past VFW Post #433 Commander and Past President of the Crayton Bay Property Owners Association. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1951 to 1954 in ASA during the Korean Conflict as a Morse Code interpreter. Mark was active in Trap Club, Pamlico Chorale and last attended Reelsboro Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Ruthanne L'Hommedieu of De Kalb Junction, NY and Michelle Everington and husband Danny of Morehead City, NC; sister, Marie Owens; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Arlene Koenig; wife, Carolyn White; wife, Jane Murphy; and sister Margot J. Harris.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
