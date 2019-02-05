(1952 – 2019)

Mark King, age 65, passed away at his home in Alamosa, CO where he graduated from Adams State College in 1974. He was a prominent citizen in New Bern, NC where he and his wife owned a restaurant. Mark contributed a great deal to the community, sponsoring various golf tournaments and free lunches to elementary school children in Craven County. Mark enjoyed spending free time golfing, sailing and cooking.

Mark was predeceased by his grandparents, Andrew Fleckenstein and Elsie Fleckenstein and his parents, William and Margaret King.

He is survived by his three children, Andrew, Jamie (Silvia) and Stefanie (Andrew) and his sisters Patricia McCormick and Deborah King.

A memorial will be held mid-February in Wilmington, NC as well as Eugene, OR. Contact the family for additional information.

