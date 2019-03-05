Marla Kay Rucker Hartley, Loving wife, mother and grandmother, 63, of New Bern passed away March 5, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marla Kay (Rucker) Hartley.
She loved her family and loved her Lord.
Surviving is her husband, Thomas W. Hartley, Jr.; son, Matthew Hartley of New Bern; daughters, Michelle Rosario (Aaron) of Honolulu, HI, Melissa Smith of New Bern; Sister, Delores Bryan of Zanesville, OH; grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Belicia Rosario, Olivia Rosario.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6 to 8pm. Graveside service will be 10am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Hartley family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019