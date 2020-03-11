Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha P. Reel. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Memorial service 1:00 PM Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha P. Reel, of North Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She left this world with her family by her side.

Marsha was born on December 11, 1942 in New Bern at the Old St. Luke's Hospital to Edward W. Paul, Jr. and Norma J. Paul. She graduated from New Bern Senior High School and attended East Carolina University. In 1962, she married her college sweetheart, Thomas E. Green, III and had 2 children, They were married for 27 years before unforeseen things in life lead them down different paths. She then married her childhood sweetheart, Robert E. Reel on August 10, 1990 and became step-mother to his 2 youngest daughters and 2 older sons. Sadly, she was predeceased by her parents, Edward W. Paul, Jr. and Norma J. Paul and her brother Edward W. Paul, III of Elizabeth City, NC.

Marsha was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to so many. She retired from BB&T and after the loss of her beloved parents and brother, chose to move to South Carolina for a fresh start and to enjoy her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Reel of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; her daughter and son-in-law, Johanna L. and Michael L. Hicks and grandsons, Trevor J. Green of Minnesott Beach NC, Bradley E. Southard and Nicholas G. Perkins of Missouri and great-grandson, Aiden M. Rice of Missouri; her son Thomas E. Green, IV of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, her ex-daughter-in-law, Tammy Green of Selma, NC, and grandson Thomas E. P. Green of Cary, NC, step-daughter Tara J. Lefebvre of Florida and granddaughter Brielle M. Lefebvre of Florida, step-daughter, Dawn D. Reel of New Bern, NC and granddaughters, Alaina, Sylvia, Amanda, Chelsea, Brianna, Amelia and grandson, Ben, her step-sons, Robert and Scott Reel and their families, her sister-in-law Tina Paul of Elizabeth City, NC, along with her furbaby, Finlay.

A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Rex Horne, will be held at Pollock-Best Funeral Home in New Bern, NC on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00PM with visitation to follow. Online condolences may be made at

We welcome anyone who would like to share a story or memory of Marsha and encourage casual dress.

