Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - Marshall Alexander Wallace II, 42, of New Bern died Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by interment. Masks required.

Survivors include mother, Carol Parham Wallace of New Bern; son, Ricardo D. Wallace of Virginia; sister, LaTonya Lovick; brothers, Robina Lovick, Torian Lovick, all of New Bern, Buford Robertson of Tampa, Florida, Dwayne Wallace of Victorville, California. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store