1/
Marshall Wallace II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW BERN - Marshall Alexander Wallace II, 42, of New Bern died Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by interment. Masks required.
Survivors include mother, Carol Parham Wallace of New Bern; son, Ricardo D. Wallace of Virginia; sister, LaTonya Lovick; brothers, Robina Lovick, Torian Lovick, all of New Bern, Buford Robertson of Tampa, Florida, Dwayne Wallace of Victorville, California. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary, New Bern.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved