Service Information
Brookwood Baptist Church
903 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Visitation
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Brookwood Baptist Church
Memorial service
3:00 PM
Brookwood Baptist Church

January 5, 1931-October 15, 2019

Marta Maria Lima Hernández, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in New Bern, NC.

Mrs. Hernández was born on January 5, 1931, in Cárdenas, Cuba, to Claudio and Maria Dolores Lima. She married José Francisco "Pancho" Hernández in 1959 and they were inseparable until his death in 2010. They and their family were sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Church to come to Jacksonville, NC, in 1962, and Mrs. Hernández remained a member there for 57 years. She gained PhDs in Teaching Methodology and Spanish from the University of Havana and UNC-Chapel Hill, respectively, and a Master's Degree in Spanish from East Carolina University, received in her 70's. She committed herself to a lifetime of education and community involvement. A Spanish teacher at Jacksonville Senior High School from 1964-1994, she sponsored the Spanish Club and the Lenwood Padgett Memorial Scholarship and did theatrical makeup for the all JSHS musicals during her tenure. She was also president of the Community Concert Association and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary teaching organization. After retiring from JSHS, she continued to teach as a professor at Coastal Carolina Community College and Campbell University at the Camp Lejeune Extension Campus until 2011. She and her husband were especially active with the

Mrs. Hernández is survived by daughters Carol, Elvira (Joe), Isabel (Jim), Betty (Paul), and Martha (Gerald), and 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco, sister, Zoila, brother, Claudio, son, Gus, and granddaughter, Alexandria.

Her visitation will be held at Brookwood Baptist Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 2:00 - 2:45 pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.