Martha Sue Mewborn Marble passed away on April 23, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her parents, R. E. (Sam) and Martha H. Mewborn of Kinston, her husband, Ramon Arando Marble, sister Margaret (Peggy) Briley and brother, Ronald E. Mewborn. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Margaret Virginia (Ginny) Marble of Greensboro, stepson John C. Marble (Karen) of Dover, DE and a step granddaughter, Brooke Marble of Dover along with several nieces and a nephew. She was a member of Broad Street Christian Church in New Bern and Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston. She was a well-known genealogical researcher in eastern NC and was a member of The Jamestowne Society, Order of First Families of NC, and the DAR. A Graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Kinston on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Angel Lorton presiding. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Broad Street Christian Church in New Bern, Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston or a .

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



