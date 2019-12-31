Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Whitlow Bellis. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Whitlow Bellis, 78, of New Bern, passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. Born in 1941 in Lexington, NC, she was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Willie Whitlow and sisters, Becky Ashmore and Gay Harold (and their spouses), and a nephew.

Martha was a graduate of North Davidson High School and East Carolina University. She served as a math and science teacher for 25 years, mostly in Craven County. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi service sorority. One of her greatest joys was to travel with her husband which included visits to all 50 states and various locations overseas.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Edward A. Bellis; children, Edward A. Bellis, IV and Laura L. Bellis; grandchildren, Jordan A. Bellis and Kara M. Bellis; four sisters-in-law and their spouses as well as eight nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2nd at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by the service beginning at 2 p.m. in the Chapel.

She will be laid to rest at a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3rd at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lexington, NC.

In lieu of flowers and in gratitude for their excellent care, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Craven County Hospice.

