Martin Luther Morgan III died in New Bern, North Carolina, on March 18, 2020 at the age of 56.

He is survived by his mother, Faith Brooks Morgan; his sisters, Brenda Briggs (Stephen) of Rome, GA, and Neva Cashion (Timothy) of Washington, NC; his nieces Morgan De Kleine (Randall) of Goshen, IN, Meredith Russell (Daniel) of Chattanooga, TN, Brooke Flesher (Patrick) of Tulsa, OK, Nola Cashion and her fiancé Ryan Jones of Kinston, NC, Madeline Odent (Pascal) of Letchworth, UK; his aunt, Joan Ontjes of Chapel Hill, NC; his cousins Leslie (Walter) Tsui of Wellesley, MA and Clark Troy (Mary) of Chapel Hill, NC. He was predeceased by his father, Martin Luther Morgan Jr.

Mr. Morgan was born on February 5, 1964, in Clinton, NC. He graduated from New Bern High School and from Piedmont Community College with a degree in business administration, but he was an ardent and lifelong Clemson Tigers fan, his father's university. He worked in the mobile home industry in Roxboro, NC, and at Biomedical House Calls of Raleigh, NC, before he returned to New Bern to start his own business, Morgan's Lawncare, Inc.

He enjoyed spending time at the beach, playing golf, and spending time with his dogs. Mr. Morgan had a great sense of humor and kept his family laughing.

A private graveside service was held at New Bern Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Maurice Phelps officiating. In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution in his memory to SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center, 2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

