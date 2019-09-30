BRIDGETON - Marvin David Boyd Sr., 94, of Bridgeton passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at NC State Veterans Home, Kinston. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He enjoyed gardening and fishing when his health permitted. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lydie Norman Boyd. He is survived by his son, Marvin D. Boyd Jr. of New Bern; daughter, Lois Boyd Cornwell and husband Gordon, of New Bern; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. His funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2nd at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Williams officiating. Interment with military honors will follow immediately in New Bern Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.