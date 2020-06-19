Marvin Douglas Kilpatrick
July 10, 1941 – June 15, 2020
Doug passed away at home with his family by his side after battling COPD. He is preceded by his parents Marvin (Togy) Marine and Mary (Teny) Louise Kilpatrick. He loved to drive a semi-truck, cotton, long distance, log, grain, it didn't matter as long as he was in the driver's seat with the "hammer down".
As a devoted husband, father and granddaddy, he is survived by his wife of 37 years Debra McCoy Kilpatrick, five children Sherry Ensor (John), of Ocala, FL; Crystal Wood (Kevin) of Cove City, NC; Marvin D. Kilpatrick Jr. of Ft Barnwell, NC; Crystal Johnson (Tommy), of Ft Barnwell, NC; Melissa Davis (David), of Ft Barnwell, NC; grandchildren, Morgan Whaley, of Cove City, NC; Jacob and Hunter Wood, of Cove City, NC; Joe Ensor, of Tallahassee, FL, April Thomas (Blake), of N. Little Rock, AR, and Amber Parker of Four Oaks, NC; five great-grandchildren, Whitney, Bailey, Hannah, Tyler and Owen and his loving niece Kim Kilpatrick. His loving and loyal brother Kenneth Kilpatrick and two sisters, Patsy York and Mary Beth Gray, will miss him terribly.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude for the wonderful care he received from Craven County Hospital and Craven County Hospice Care - thanks to his "special ladies" Sabrina and Ashley.
To ensure the safety of all who wish to pay their respects and love to Doug there will be a walk-thru visitation on Sunday, June 21st at 2:00 - 2:45pm with a celebration of life service at 3:00 pm at Wintergreen Freewill Baptist Church followed by a burial service on site. Please share your condolences online at cottonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Craven County Health Department Hospice Foundation, Inc. or The American Red Cross.
Arrangements handled by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Deborah Sue and family, I am so sorry for your loss. He will surely be missed but just remember, your loss is Heavens great gain. He is praising his heavenly Father now and feeling no more pain and suffering. I'll keep you and your family in my prayers.
Dot Jones
Neighbor
