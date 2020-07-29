Mary Alfred Smith Peucker, 91, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Newburyport, MA.

Mary was born in Bayboro, NC on June 19, 1929 to Ola Elizabeth (Jordan) Smith and William Lucius Smith. She was predeceased by her siblings Lila Marie, Isabelle Jordan, Milton Joseph, Virginia "Ginger" Lou, and William "Billy" Lucius II. Mary is survived by her children Janet (Kevin) Schmid of Boxford, MA and Andrew "Andy" (Kelly Duff) Peucker of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren Alyssa and Tyler Schmid, and Justin and Nicole Peucker; and numerous extended family members.

Mary was raised in Pamlico County, graduated from Newport High School, and then moved to Washington, DC where she met her husband, Ralf Peucker. They raised their family in Virginia and then Mary returned to New Bern, NC where she operated a home daycare on Rhem Avenue for twenty years. Upon retiring, she relocated to Massachusetts.

Mary has returned to the place she loved the best, the coast of North Carolina. Her service will be held Saturday, August 1 at 10 am at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel. Pollock-Best is directing the arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed here on the Pollock-Best website.



