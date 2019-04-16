Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Vincent. View Sign

Mary Alice Vincent, 84, of Havelock, quietly passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, with her family at her side.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Munden Funeral Home Chapel located at 908 Lake Road in Havelock, North Carolina. Pastor Billy Knox will be officiating. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery on Nine Foot Road in Newport, North Carolina.

She was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on November 30, 1934; a daughter of the late Robert H. McKinney and Delcie Wilma McKinney, both of Fairmont.

Mary Alice was a devoted military wife, wonderful mother and terrific homemaker. In her early years, she loved to go bowling, danced at numerous venues in and around Fairmont with her sisters and was an avid bingo player. In her later years, she enjoyed nurturing bountiful gardens, participated in aerobic exercise classes, bowled, traveled by bus to fun destinations and spent many hours with the grandkids. She retired from the Marine Corps Exchange at Cherry Point, North Carolina as a Housewares Department Supervisor after more than 20 years of work.

She is survived by her sons, Richard T. "Tommy" Vincent and wife Iris and Robert F. "Bobby" Vincent both of Havelock, North Carolina; daughter, Linda S. Haller of Havelock, North Carolina; sisters, Bobbie Mae Watton of Fairmont, West Virginia and Patti Shannon of Defiance, Ohio; grandchildren, James Vincent of Havelock, Geremy Vincent, Jessica Vincent Anderson and Jacob Vincent all of Albany, Georgia, and Richard Haller III of Newport; and seven great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Captain Richard Lee "Dick" Vincent. The couple was married in Fairmont, West Virginia on December 24, 1954. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by sisters, Wilma Jean Eckles of Canton, Ohio, Pauline Palamino and Joann Williams of Fairmont, West Virginia; and brother, Fred McKinney of Defiance, Ohio.

Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Munden Funeral Home Chapel in Havelock, North Carolina.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina for their wonderful care and concern during her stay.

