TRENT WOODS – Mary Alice Wiggins Young, 92, passed away peacefully at CarolinaEast Medical Center on November 20, 2019. A native of Craven County, she was born to the late Charlie and Beulah Wiggins. After graduating from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro, she moved to Bridgeton, NC where she met and on June 9, 1950, married the late Harold Lewis Young of Charleston, West Virginia. During their 57-year marriage, she was a bookkeeper for the family business, a homemaker, and raised five kids. She is survived by her children, Kenneth of Durham, NC, Donna, Larry (Beth), and Doug, all of New Bern, NC and Susan of Emerald Isle, NC. "Grandma Mary" loved her grandchildren, Dave and Paige (Jason), Shelley (Brandon), Caitlin (Alex) and Bryce (Suzannah), Brooks (Kelly), and Marlyn and Geordy. Also known as "GG," she loved her great-grandchildren, Liam, Spencer and Christian, Lincoln, and Anders and Audrey. She was also especially close to her niece Gloria. A memorial service will be held for Mary at Greenleaf Cemetery on Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00pm. There will be a reception at the home of Larry and Beth Young following the service. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to CarolinaEast Foundation, 2007B Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560 or at [email protected] Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019