Mary Ann Farrar, 68, of New Bern, NC lost her battle with cancer at home surrounded by her family on March 19, 2019.

Mary, was born to Carmine and Rita Losicco in Long Island, NY.

Mary moved to New Bern, NC from Florida with her husband. For the last 16 years she worked at CarolinaEast Medical Center in the EVS department. She loved her job and her fellow co-workers.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Farrar. She is survived by four sisters, Pasqualina Losicco, Rose Springer, Victoria Losicco of New York, and Debbie Mitchell of Florida; her children, Pamela Bouton of North Carolina, Christopher Farrar of Florida; grandchildren, Ashley Bouton and Charles Bouton of North Carolina, Justin Farrar of Alabama, Sahvanna Young and Zachary Young of Florida; great grandsons, Christopher Page and James Jones of North Carolina.

Celebration of life will be at the family home, 212 Creek Bank Dr. on April 7th at 1pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate to CarolinaEast Foundation, 2007B Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28560 in Mary's name.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals &Cremations in Maysville.



