Havelock – Mary Anne Reed, 71, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne Reed.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Russell Reed; two sons, Gary Reed of California and Christopher Reed of Florida; one daughter, Jennifer Edwards of Washington, two brothers, Dennis Gallagher of Arizona and Tim Gallagher of Tennessee; one sister, Connie Ouellette of California; and five grandchildren, Brenton Edwards, Kaitlyn Edwards, Bryan Edwards, Samantha Reed and Cecilia Reed.
Memorial service was held at the Memorial Chapel Cherry Point at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Craven Co. Hospice, P. O. Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019