Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Burke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIGH POINT - Mary Burke, 89, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on April 19, 2019 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, High Point, NC. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on Halloween Day to parents Michael and Mary Haholt Kachek. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 28 years Master Gunnery Sergeant Stanley Wolak, USMC and her second husband of 32 years Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Charlie Burke, USN, both veterans of WWII.

A loving and supportive wife and mother, Mary was known for her warm, caring devotion to her family, for her appreciation of a good joke, for her quick, steel trap-like mind, for her love of travel and playing Scrabble, and for her sweet tooth especially her fondness of chocolate.

Mary was a long-time resident of Havelock, NC until moving to Sarasota, FL from 1986-2018. Following Charlie's death, she moved to High Point to be nearer to family.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses Stephen Wolak (Beth), Jean White (David), Diane Wishart (Eli) and Arlene Fetzer (Barry) and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren in whom she found much joy. She is also survived by stepdaughter Janelle Burke Maris (Tony).

An interment of Mar's cremains will take place at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Shriners' Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607; or to River Landing at Sandy Ridge at 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27235; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.

Sechrest Funeral service is honored to serve the Burke family. Online condolences may be made at

HIGH POINT - Mary Burke, 89, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on April 19, 2019 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, High Point, NC. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on Halloween Day to parents Michael and Mary Haholt Kachek. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 28 years Master Gunnery Sergeant Stanley Wolak, USMC and her second husband of 32 years Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Charlie Burke, USN, both veterans of WWII.A loving and supportive wife and mother, Mary was known for her warm, caring devotion to her family, for her appreciation of a good joke, for her quick, steel trap-like mind, for her love of travel and playing Scrabble, and for her sweet tooth especially her fondness of chocolate.Mary was a long-time resident of Havelock, NC until moving to Sarasota, FL from 1986-2018. Following Charlie's death, she moved to High Point to be nearer to family.She is survived by her four children and their spouses Stephen Wolak (Beth), Jean White (David), Diane Wishart (Eli) and Arlene Fetzer (Barry) and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren in whom she found much joy. She is also survived by stepdaughter Janelle Burke Maris (Tony).An interment of Mar's cremains will take place at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Shriners' Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607; or to River Landing at Sandy Ridge at 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27235; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.Sechrest Funeral service is honored to serve the Burke family. Online condolences may be made at sechrestfunerals.com Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close