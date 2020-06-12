Mary Carson
Mary Louise Carson, 76, of New Bern, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James R. Carson; daughter, Michele Anne Carson and her husband Eric Hamel of Milton, VT; and son, James C. Carson of New Haven, CT.
Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA, raised a wonderful family in Oxford, CT, and retired to New Bern, NC with her husband in 2017. She spent her working years helping her husband in the running of their custom lighting business. Mary was an avid reader who enjoyed all genres of literature. She was blessed to have traveled all over the country and several parts of the world. She enjoyed the beach as well as the mountains. Mary was a loving wife, mother, and friend who will be remembered for her pleasant nature and great sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary's honor to the American Heart Association or charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
