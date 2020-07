Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Catherine Ward Cox, 82, of New Bern, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Riverpoint Crest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Viewing hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by the interment.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Stockling of New Bern and three grandchildren.

Guests must wear a mask.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.





