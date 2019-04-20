Mary Elizabeth Baker, 23, of Dozier, AL passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Crenshaw Co. AL.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Baker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Baker and paternal grandmother, Don Don Baker.
She is survived by her mother, Lisa Rice and Buddy Daddy, Jake Rice of Alliance; fiancé, Sanders Harrison of Dozier, AL; brothers, Joshua Baker of Aiken, SC and Matt Baker of Brevard, NC; maternal grandmother, Ann Curtis of Williamson; maternal great-grandmother, Lou Holsenback of Aiken, SC; Aunt Cathy, Aunt Nancy, Uncle Randy, Uncle Tom, Aunt Leigh Anna and Aunt Janet; along with several cousins.
Her memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24th at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Ashley Trogdon officiating.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made to your local veterinarian so they may use it to help an animal in need.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019