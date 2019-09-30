Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Fentress. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

RIVER BEND - Mary Elizabeth Fentress (Betty), age 64, of River Bend, NC, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at her home. Betty graduated from Pamlico County High School in 1973 and from East Carolina University in 1977 with a Bachelor's Degree in Parks, Recreation and Conservation. She was a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional and completed the Municipal Administration Course at the University of Maryland's Leisure and Aging Management Course. Betty served as a parks and recreation director for 25 of her 30 years of public service. She worked for Pamlico and Carteret Counties, the Town of Wrightsville Beach, City of Suffolk (Va.) and the Town of Huntersville. Betty was the first director ever hired to manage parks and recreation services for the Town of Huntersville. Betty received the following tributes: in 1987, the ECU Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation named her the Outstanding Alumnus of the Year; in 1991, the Pamlico County Chamber of Commerce named her Pamlico County Citizen of the Year. Betty was also honored four times by the Lake Norman Kiwanis Club which presented her with its Distinguished Service Award in 2003 and 2004; the Kiwanian of the Year Award in 2005; and the Kiwanis Key Person of the Year in 2006. Additionally, Betty served on an executive level with the following organizations: Carteret County Kiwanis Club; the North Carolina Seafood Festival Board of Directors; Carteret County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council; Region P COG Senior Games; Pamlico County Chamber of Commerce; Pamlico County Citizens Involvement Committee; Pamlico County Nursing Home Advisory Committee; 4-H and Cooperative Extension Advisory Committees in Pamlico County and the City of Suffolk, Va.; the Carteret County Area Transportation System; and on the East Carolina University Parks, Recreation and Conservation Alumni Society Board of Directors. Finally, Betty was an active member in the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association. She served NCRPA in the following leadership capacities: 2nd Vice-president, Secretary (twice), Region VII Chair, County Division Chair, Municipal Division Vice-Chair, Co-Editor of Publications, Program Chair for the 2001 General Conference Planning Committee, member of the By-Laws Committee and served on the Historic and Public Awareness Committees. Additionally, Betty was the Chair and Secretary for the NC Recreators' Foundation. Betty Fentress was a true parks and recreation professional. Her impact was felt throughout the state and into Virginia. Betty worked tirelessly to provide the best quality parks and recreation opportunities to the citizens wherever she worked. Betty was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Edward Fentress; mother Lois Mayo Fentress Jones and stepfather, Alfred Dewey Jones. She is survived by her brother, Bill Fentress, wife Susan and niece Sarah Fentress, of New Bern and by numerous cousins in the Mayo, Fentress and Jones/Shewmaker families. Betty was a beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. She was a true friend, loyal, and caring. She loved her niece, her family, friends and all of God's creatures, especially cats and dogs. All will remember her big heart and infectious laugh. There will be a celebration of Betty's life at the family farm / renovated country store in Pamlico County in November. Online condolences may be made at



