NEW BERN - Mary Elizabeth Jones Koonce of 1439 Lincoln St., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice.
Friends will be received at the residence of Lana Green, 110 Brookshire Drive.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at River Bend Baptist Church, 5001 Hwy 17 South, New Bern. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, New Bern.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Koonce Sr. of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
