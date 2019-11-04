Mary Elizabeth Dunn Warren, 82, of Olympia passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at home.

She is a life-long member of Broad Creek Christian Church serving many different roles until her health no longer allowed. She loved being a homemaker as well as taking caring of her flowers. Many knew her from working at Carolina Cleaners and was known in the community as "Grandma".

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ebie Warren Sr. and sons, John E. Warren Jr. and Joseph Len Warren.

She is survived by her son, William Dunn Warren and wife, Robin; daughter, Brenda W. Avent; sister, Gladys Ipock; brother, Ralph Dunn; six grandchildren, John Warren III (Kelly), Amanda Erb, Gina Warren Cauley, Beth Garver (Preston), Joseph Warren, and Kenneth Warren; seven great-grandchildren, Graham, KayLee, Lia, Max, Hayley, Landen and Raegan.

Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7th at Broad Creek Christian Church with the Rev. Eddie Gabbert officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

