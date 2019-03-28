Mary Esther Cannon, 66, of 2544 Cameron Langston Road, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Heath Chapel Abundant Life Church Ministries. Burial will follow in Mills Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019