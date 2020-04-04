NEW BERN - Mary Evelyn Sampson Jordan Koonce, 88, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Riverpoint Crest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m.Tuesday, April 7, on the grounds of First Missionary Baptist Church. A private interment will be held Wednesday at New Bern National Cemetery. Her walk thru viewing will be from noon – 4 p.m. Monday at Oscar's Mortuary. Due to the Coronavirus all services are following the Governor's guidelines of six feet apart and a limit of fifty family members. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020