Mary Grant Hamilton, 83, of 141 Mill Quarter Rd., Grantsboro, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Survivors include her husband, Robert L. Hamilton, Sr. of the home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.
Funeral will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church, 314 Water St., Bayboro. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020