Mary Hill Nelson, 80, of Pineville, a native of Windsor, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Walk thru viewing hours are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hyman Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 2180 N.C. Hwy. 101, Havelock followed by the interment.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

