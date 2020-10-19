Mary Jane Russell, 91, wife of the late, David Luke Russell, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 16, 2020. Mary was born July 19, 1929 in Freeport, New York to the late Henry and Margaret Garretson Berger.
She was a loving, wife for 62 years, mother and grandmother. She raised four children, one daughter and three sons, on Long Island, New York before settling in New Bern, North Carolina in 2011. Mary loved spending time by the waters edge. Her favorite hobbies over the years included ceramics, crocheting, and various arts and crafts. She worked on the Election Board for many years a job she enjoyed very much.
She is survived by, her four children, Eileen John, David Russell and wife Hollie, John Russell and wife Vicki, and Robert Russell and wife Debbie, six grandchildren, Steven, Rebecca, Jonathan, Robbie, Taylor and Shelby, one great-granddaughter Marlie, two sisters, Margaret Stein and husband George, Leslie Stewart, and three brothers; John Berger and wife Shirley, Tony Gianninoto and wife Brenda, and Eric Berger and wife, Leslie.
She is predeceased by one brother Garrett Gianninoto.
The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cotton Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM/ She will be laid to rest in Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in New Bern, NC immediately following the services. Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory, 2201 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560, 252-637-3181. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting, www.cottenfuneralhome.com.