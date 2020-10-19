1/
Mary Jane Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Russell, 91, wife of the late, David Luke Russell, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 16, 2020. Mary was born July 19, 1929 in Freeport, New York to the late Henry and Margaret Garretson Berger.
She was a loving, wife for 62 years, mother and grandmother. She raised four children, one daughter and three sons, on Long Island, New York before settling in New Bern, North Carolina in 2011. Mary loved spending time by the waters edge. Her favorite hobbies over the years included ceramics, crocheting, and various arts and crafts. She worked on the Election Board for many years a job she enjoyed very much.
She is survived by, her four children, Eileen John, David Russell and wife Hollie, John Russell and wife Vicki, and Robert Russell and wife Debbie, six grandchildren, Steven, Rebecca, Jonathan, Robbie, Taylor and Shelby, one great-granddaughter Marlie, two sisters, Margaret Stein and husband George, Leslie Stewart, and three brothers; John Berger and wife Shirley, Tony Gianninoto and wife Brenda, and Eric Berger and wife, Leslie.
She is predeceased by one brother Garrett Gianninoto.
The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cotton Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 PM/ She will be laid to rest in Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in New Bern, NC immediately following the services. Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory, 2201 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560, 252-637-3181. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting, www.cottenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved