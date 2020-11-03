1/1
Mary Jo (Grimsley) Hallam
Mary Jo (Grimsley) Hallam, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Ironton, OH, she was the daughter of Ralph and Hollis Grimsley. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Bernard, in 2012. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University (OH), and was a proud Alpha Phi. Mary Jo taught high school/college English and secretarial skills in OH and NJ. She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Whippany, NJ.
Bernie and Mary Jo raised their family in Morris Plains, NJ and lived there for 30 years. She and Bernie retired to New Bern, NC in 1992.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter Julie and son-in-law Joe, son David and daughter-in-law Sharon, and grandchildren John, Sarah, Leah, and James.
Due to the present COVID situation, a service will be held at a later.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
