NEW BERN - Mary Katharine "Mary Kay" Farnham passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland C. "Rollo" Farnham Jr. She will be GREATLY missed by her family and friends; son R. Craig Farnham III (Marilu) and grandchildren, Jordan Cardona (Arcenio), Tyler (Abby Van Meter), Abby Pliszka (Jonathan); daughter, Karen Beese (Michael) and grandchildren, Samantha Sites (Nicolas), Andrew (Janet), Julia McGaha (Dominic), Nicholas (Elizabeth); son Douglas (Amy) and grandchildren, Emily Krengel (Alexander), Todd, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Mary Kay was born in Birmingham, AL January 24, 1934. She married Rollo in 1953. In 1964 the family moved to Pittsburgh, PA. She was active at Christ Episcopal Church, North Hills. She was teacher and taught and served on the Corporation of the Western Pennsylvania Montessori School. Mary Kay and her husband Rollo were active sailors and were members of Deep Creek Yacht Club, Swanton, MD. In 1996 Rollo and Mary Kay retired to New Bern, NC and were active members of Christ Episcopal Church. She volunteered for the Literacy Council and loved gardening, live music and Mahjong. A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Christ Episcopal Church 320 Pollock St., New Bern, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020